Podcast: GP access row, improving menopause care, COVID-19 boosters

24 September 2021

The team discusses the current media storm around face-to-face access, COVID booster jabs and the additional roles reimbursement scheme and speak to GP and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson about improving menopause care.

Talking General Practice
Talking General Practice

This week the team discusses the current furore around face-to-face appointments and how national media campaigns and comments from MPs about access to general practice is affecting GPs and their teams.

They also look at the COVID-19 booster campaign and what this means for general practice this autumn. And discuss the additional roles reimbursement scheme – the initiative that is aiming to bring an additional 26,000 full-time equivalent staff into primary care in England by 2024 – and ask: is it making a difference?

In our interview this week Emma speaks to GP and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson about improving menopause care and education for doctors and other health professionals. We discuss how her career led her to becoming one of the UK’s most recognisable experts on the menopause and the new charity - The Menopause Charity - which she launched earlier this year.

And finally our regular good news spot highlights a primary care network in Cornwall that is taking an innovative step to help tackle climate change.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Just published

