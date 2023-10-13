Podcast: Have golden hellos revived GP partnerships, GP funding across the UK, flu vaccination

Emma and Nick look at the New to Partnership Scheme – a three-year initiative that aimed to boost the number of partners in England – and ask, has it actually worked?

They discuss what’s going on with funding for general practice across the UK and what the uplifts agreed for 2023/24 mean for practices. And they talk about the latest appointment data for general practice in England and what it tells us about the pressure practices are under as we head towards winter.

This week’s good news story is about flu vaccination.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

