Podcast: Have golden hellos revived GP partnerships, GP funding across the UK, flu vaccination

13 October 2023

Talking General Practice looks at whether the New to Partnership Scheme has been a success, how pay uplifts across the UK are affecting GP funding, and some new data on flu vaccination.

Emma and Nick look at the New to Partnership Scheme – a three-year initiative that aimed to boost the number of partners in England – and ask, has it actually worked?

They discuss what’s going on with funding for general practice across the UK and what the uplifts agreed for 2023/24 mean for practices. And they talk about the latest appointment data for general practice in England and what it tells us about the pressure practices are under as we head towards winter.

This week’s good news story is about flu vaccination.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Just published

Medical centre sign

PCNs demand streamlined GP contracts and more funding from 2024/25

Primary care leaders have called for streamlined contracts, more local freedom and...

12 Oct 2023
Sign outside BMA House

Salaried GPs should not work overtime without extra pay, says BMA

Salaried GPs should refuse to work overtime unless they have agreed an acceptable...

11 Oct 2023
Labour shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting

Labour promises thousands more GPs in primary care-focused NHS

A Labour government would 'rescue' the NHS and place primary care at the heart of...

11 Oct 2023
GP sign

What impact have 'golden hello' payments had on GP partnerships?

The New to Partnership Payment Scheme launched in 2020 in a bid to boost GP partner...

10 Oct 2023
Labour shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting

Labour would be 'willing to negotiate' to end doctor strikes

A Labour government would be 'willing to negotiate' to bring an end to industrial...

10 Oct 2023
Coins

Cashflow warning as 6% uplift money delayed until November

GP practices could face tough decisions over when to pass on pay rises to salaried...

9 Oct 2023