Podcast: GMC review slams needless GP suspension, patient records chaos, GP sick pay fears

4 November 2022

The team discusses the review into how the GMC handled the case of GP Dr Manjula Arora, what's going on with online patient access to their records and the gap between GP sick leave reimbursement and the actual cost of locums.

In our regular news round-up Emma and Nick look at the review into how the GMC handled the case of Dr Manjula Arora – the GP who served a month’s suspension over a claim she had been promised a laptop – and the GMC’s response to the findings.

They talk about what’s going on with patient access to their prospective records online after a week of confusion that’s seen the 1 November deadline when IT suppliers were due to turn on this functionality for all of their practices missed.

And they look at reimbursement for locum GPs to cover sick leave, and why a huge gap between the level of reimbursement practices receive and the actual cost of locum cover means GP partners with burnout are being forced to consider returning to their job before they feel ready.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Get involved

We are always keen to highlight positive news and the good work that is going on in general practice on both the podcast and GPonline.com. If you are up to anything in your practice or working life that you think deserves attention - or you would like to give a shout out to an individual, practice or other organisation or group that you think is making a real difference to patient care or your local community, then please do get in touch. Email us at gppodcast@haymarket.com.

Useful links

