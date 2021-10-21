Podcast: General practice ‘support package’, winter fears and sedentary behaviour

This week we take a look at the government’s so-called support package for general practice. We discuss what’s in the package, what GPs think about it (spoiler - not much) and what happens next.

We’re also talking about chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty’s appearance at the RCGP annual conference last week and what he had to say about general practice and the difficult winter ahead.

Emma speaks to Dr Richard Payne a GP in Belfast about the impact of sedentary behaviour in general practice and the importance of promoting physical activity. And we have a bit of good news about research in general practice.

Listen below or from wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who was joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links