Podcast: General practice on 'red alert', recruiting additional roles and the NHS backlog

14 January 2022

The team discuss the pressure general practice is under, what the backlog of care means for general practice and whether the ARRS can deliver on its promise.

Talking General Practice logo

Talking General Practice will now be available every Friday. We're also changing our format slightly – one week will feature our news round-up and the following week will be an interview with someone from the world of general practice, taking a more in-depth look at a key issue in primary care.

This week it’s news. The team looks at the pressure general practice is currently under as a result of the Omicron variant, staff absences and soaring patient demand. They also discuss what the huge backlog of care means for practices and weigh up whether the additional roles reimbursement scheme is likely to deliver on its promise of 26,000 more staff in primary care.

There’s also some good news about flu jabs.

Listen below or from wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

14 Jan 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: General practice on 'red alert', recruiting additional roles and the NHS backlog

The team discuss the pressure general practice is under, what the backlog of care...

14 Jan 2022
Hand squeezing liquid from dropper onto lateral flow device cassette

Minimum COVID-19 isolation cut to five days in potential boost for GP workforce

The minimum period of isolation after a positive COVID-19 test will be cut to five...

13 Jan 2022
Portcullis House

Boost GP capacity now to avoid patient care crisis, MPs warn government

The government must take urgent action to expand GP capacity and ease pressure on...

13 Jan 2022
Pressure gauge with broken glass

'Eventually it will have to break': LMC alert systems show general practice in distress

Growing numbers of GP practices are reporting unsustainable pressure as staff absences...

12 Jan 2022
Dr Liam Loftus

Viewpoint: How personalised care can help GP trainees lead change

GP trainee Dr Liam Loftus explains how personalised care can make a difference to...

12 Jan 2022