Podcast: General practice on 'red alert', recruiting additional roles and the NHS backlog

Talking General Practice will now be available every Friday. We're also changing our format slightly – one week will feature our news round-up and the following week will be an interview with someone from the world of general practice, taking a more in-depth look at a key issue in primary care.

This week it’s news. The team looks at the pressure general practice is currently under as a result of the Omicron variant, staff absences and soaring patient demand. They also discuss what the huge backlog of care means for practices and weigh up whether the additional roles reimbursement scheme is likely to deliver on its promise of 26,000 more staff in primary care.

There’s also some good news about flu jabs.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

