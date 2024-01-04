Podcast: General practice finance in 2024 - what GPs need to know

5 January 2024

Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Tommy Perkins and Andy Pow from Medics Money about the financial year ahead, changes to GP partner income in recent years, and how practices can ensure they are on a sound financial footing.

This week Emma is talking to GP partner Dr Tommy Perkins and specialist medical accountant Andy Pow from Medics Money, about the year ahead for GP finances.

They talk about the current financial pressures GP practices are under, how GP partner income has changed, and the sort of uplift practices might need from this year’s GP contract to help address the shortfalls they’ve experienced in recent years.

They also offer lots of useful advice on how practices can start the new year on a sound financial footing, explain what upcoming tax changes will mean for all GPs, and the importance of better financial training for GPs as general practice becomes increasingly complex.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

GP Business
Our website GP Business provides practical advice for GP partners and practice managers to help them run their business more effectively. More details here.

From Medics Money

