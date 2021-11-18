Podcast: General practice in crisis, a defining week for the GPC, and veterans' health

19 November 2021

We discuss an inquiry by MPs into the future of general practice, look ahead to the LMCs conference with a new chair of the BMA GP committee and speak to Dr Veronica Grant, the RCGP clinical champion for veterans' health.

Talking General Practice logo

This week we’re talking about a new inquiry into the future of general practice launched by the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee, with MPs warning that the profession is ‘in crisis’.

We also look at the decision to introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for NHS staff in England. And we’ll be discussing the election of a new chair for the BMA’s GP committee in England and looking ahead to next week’s conference of English LMCs.

Emma speaks to Dr Veronica Grant a GP in Derbyshire and the RCGP clinical champion for veterans' health about the healthcare needs of veterans and steps practices can take to support veterans and military families,

And we have a bit of good news about GP trainees.

Listen below or from wherever you get your podasts.

The episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior news reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

