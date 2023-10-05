Podcast: How can general practice adopt greener ways of working?

6 October 2023

Dr Tamsin Ellis, a GP in London and co-chair of Greener Practice, explains practical steps practices and clinicians can take to help tackle the climate crisis – and the benefits for GPs, staff and patients of doing so.

Emma speaks to Dr Tamsin Ellis, a London GP and a director and co-chair of Greener Practice, a UK primary care network focused on sustainability.

Along with her Greener Practice role, Tamsin is also a GP associate at the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare, an organisation that develops knowledge and resources to help the NHS and other health systems to reach net zero.

In this conversation Tamsin discusses some practical steps that practices and clinicians can take to help tackle the climate crisis, including how sustainability and greener approaches can come into play in patient consultations – and the benefits this can bring to practices, GPs, staff and patients.

She also explains some of the resources Greener Practice and others have to help GPs, why it’s important that general practice engages with sustainability, and how getting involved in this work can make your practice a better place to work and improve staff wellbeing.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

These are some of the organisations and resources that Tamsin mentions during this interview:

