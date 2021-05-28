Podcast: Face-to-face appointments, GP training in a pandemic and vaccine hesitancy

28 May 2021

In this episode of our podcast Talking General Practice we discuss face-to-face appointments and speak to Dr Sophie Lumley and Dr Adam Thomas, co-chairs of the RCGP’s associates in training committee, about GP training in the pandemic.

This week we’re talking about face-to-face appointments in primary care and the fallout from NHS England’s standard operating procedure for general practice that demanded practice provide in-person appointments for all patients if they wanted them.

We also speak to Dr Sophie Lumley and Dr Adam Thomas, the national co-chairs of the RCGP’s associates in training committee, about GP training in the pandemic and the possible long-term implications of changes that have been introduced during the past 15 months.

Finally, in our good news slot we look at the latest statistics which suggest that vaccine hesitancy is falling in black and ethnic minority communities.

Listen to the podcast below or from wherever you get your podcasts:

Useful links

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Podcast: Face-to-face appointments, GP training in a pandemic and vaccine hesitancy

Podcast: Face-to-face appointments, GP training in a pandemic and vaccine hesitancy

In this episode of our podcast Talking General Practice we discuss face-to-face appointments...

28 May 2021
Reforming CQC inspection model key to improving patient safety, BMA chair warns

Reforming CQC inspection model key to improving patient safety, BMA chair warns

Patient safety will not improve until the CQC reconsiders its ‘crude rating system...

27 May 2021
Cummings allegations on honesty 'not true', Hancock tells MPs

Cummings allegations on honesty 'not true', Hancock tells MPs

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock has dismissed claims he lied to cabinet...

27 May 2021
Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds

Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds

The rate of missed GP appointments in the UK has remained broadly unchanged over...

27 May 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

27 May 2021
Hancock 'lied repeatedly and should have been fired', PM's former adviser tells MPs

Hancock 'lied repeatedly and should have been fired', PM's former adviser tells MPs

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock 'should have been fired' on 15 or 20...

26 May 2021