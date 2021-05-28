Podcast: Face-to-face appointments, GP training in a pandemic and vaccine hesitancy

This week we’re talking about face-to-face appointments in primary care and the fallout from NHS England’s standard operating procedure for general practice that demanded practice provide in-person appointments for all patients if they wanted them.

We also speak to Dr Sophie Lumley and Dr Adam Thomas, the national co-chairs of the RCGP’s associates in training committee, about GP training in the pandemic and the possible long-term implications of changes that have been introduced during the past 15 months.

Finally, in our good news slot we look at the latest statistics which suggest that vaccine hesitancy is falling in black and ethnic minority communities.

Listen to the podcast below or from wherever you get your podcasts:

Useful links