Podcast: Is this the end of the QOF, the impact of an ageing GP workforce, looking ahead to 2024

22 December 2023

Talking General Practice discusses the government's consultation on incentive payments in general practice, GPonline's latest analysis of GP workforce data and some key news stories to look out for in the new year.

This week Emma and Nick look at what happens next for the quality and outcomes framework after the government launched its consultation on the future of incentive payments in general practice. They talk about what the consultation is asking and whether this could mean the end of the QOF?

And they discuss an ageing GP workforce and what it means for the stability of GP practices in some parts of England.

They also look ahead to next year and some of the key news stories that are likely to be important in 2024.

Our good news story this week is about a Christmas delivery to a practice in Shropshire.

Merry Christmas to all of our listeners.

