Podcast: The end of COVID restrictions, GP trainee numbers and personalised care

9 July 2021

In this episode we look at the government's plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions, the latest GP trainee recruitment figures and speak to GP Dr Pauline Foreman, clinical director of the Personalised Care Institute, about the role of personalised care in the NHS.

This week we're discussing the government’s plans to relax almost all of the current COVID-19 restrictions when it moves to step 4 of its roadmap, currently scheduled for 19 July, and find out what the NHS thinks about it.

We also look at what the COVID-19 booster campaign this autumn could mean for general practice and discuss the latest GP trainee recruitment figures.

Our interview is with Dr Pauline Foreman, who is a GP in Hertfordshire and clinical director of the Personalised Care Institute, and we talk about why NHS England made personalised care a key part of its long-term plan and how we can embed it across the NHS in the coming years.

You can listen to the podcast below, or from wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Personalised Care Institute

COVID-19 vaccine gap threatens rise in inequality and GP workload as restrictions ease

General practice set for record trainee recruitment for fourth year running

'Incoherent' decision to relax COVID rules puts patients and NHS at risk, say doctors

