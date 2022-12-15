Podcast: Drug shortages, group A strep and fears over GP practices’ survival

16 December 2022

The team talks about record levels of drug shortages, the GP workforce in the most deprived parts of England and why many practices are facing a precarious future because of the lack of GP partners.

This week the team looks at record levels of drug shortages, the latest on group A strep and how it is affecting GPs and their teams and talk about the GP workforce in the most deprived parts of England.

They also discuss why many practices are facing a precarious future because of the lack of GP partners and how inflation and the cost of living crisis is affecting GP practices – and there’s a good news story on long COVID.

Talking General Practice will be back in January 2023. Merry Christmas and happy new year from the team.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

