Podcast: Dr Farzana Hussain interview

GPonline’s senior reporter Luke Haynes speaks to Dr Farzana Hussain a GP and primary care network clinical director in Newham, east London.

Dr Hussain recently announced she is stepping down from her role as clinical director at the end of March. She has been a big advocate for the PCNs since they were introduced in 2019, but issues such as top-down management, endless meetings, and restrictive recruitment rules have led her to resign.

She talks to Luke in more depth about the reasons behind her decision, what she believes the problems facing PCNs are and what needs to happen to bring about real change in general practice.

