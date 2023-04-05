Podcast: What does the Hewitt review mean for general practice?

In a special news episode of the podcast the team looks at the findings of an independent review of integrated care systems, which was commissioned by the government and led by former Labour health secretary Patricia Hewitt.

The final report from the review was published this week and Emma and Nick look at what it had to say about primary care – including some recommendations that could see a major change to GP contracts – and what it could mean for general practice in the future. They also look at some of the wider findings about changes that need to happen to help improve outcomes and patient care.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

