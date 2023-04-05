Podcast: How does being a GP in the UK compare with other countries?

14 April 2023

Talking General Practice talks to Jake Beech, policy fellow from the Health Foundation, about findings from the latest Commonwealth Fund survey of GPs in 10 high income countries and what they mean for policymakers in the UK.

This week Emma talks to Jake Beech, from health think tank the Health Foundation. Jake co-authored a report published last month, which analysed the findings of the latest Commonwealth Fund survey of 10,000 GPs in 10 high income countries.

In this conversation Jake explains how general practice in the UK compares with other countries on issues such as job satisfaction, workload, personal wellbeing of GPs, how care is delivered and how general practice works with other services. He also discusses some of the wider implications of the survey’s findings.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

  • The Health Foundation’s report Stressed and overworked. What the Commonwealth Fund’s 2022 International Health Policy Survey of Primary Care Physicians in 10 Countries means for the UK can be found here.

