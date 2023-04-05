Podcast: How does being a GP in the UK compare with other countries?

This week Emma talks to Jake Beech, from health think tank the Health Foundation. Jake co-authored a report published last month, which analysed the findings of the latest Commonwealth Fund survey of 10,000 GPs in 10 high income countries.

In this conversation Jake explains how general practice in the UK compares with other countries on issues such as job satisfaction, workload, personal wellbeing of GPs, how care is delivered and how general practice works with other services. He also discusses some of the wider implications of the survey’s findings.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links