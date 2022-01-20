Podcast: What does the future hold for primary care networks?

21 January 2022

Talking General Practice speaks to Beccy Baird from the King's Fund about how PCNs are getting on, what support they need to succeed and what the future looks like for networks.

This week Talking General Practice speaks to Beccy Baird, senior fellow at health think tank the King’s Fund, about primary care networks.

Beccy talks about how networks are getting on, what support they need to succeed, and how the introduction of integrated care systems is likely to affect them. We also look at whether the additional roles reimbursement scheme is the answer to the challenges general practice faces and what the future looks like for PCNs at the end of this five-year GP contract.

Listen to the episode above, or from wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Beccy Baird, senior fellow, King's Fund

