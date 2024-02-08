Podcast: What does the 2024/25 contract offer mean for general practice?

9 February 2024

Talking General Practice looks at what's in the GP contract offer for 2024/25, what the BMA, grassroots GPs, and Labour think about the deal – and what happens next.

Last week the BMA rejected a contract offer for practices in England that would deliver a 1.9% uplift in funding. In this episode of Talking General Practice the GPonline team looks at what we know about the deal that’s currently on the table.

They discuss what a 1.9% funding uplift would mean for practices, what the BMA, grassroots GPs and Labour think about the deal, and what happens next – including whether industrial action could be on the cards.

In other news, they look at what’s going on with regulation of physician’s associates and the ongoing debate about their use in the NHS. And this week’s good news is about Northern Ireland.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, deputy editor Nick Bostock and senior news reporter Kimberley Hackett. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

