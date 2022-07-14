Podcast: Disappearing GP partners, workforce predictions, and why UK-trained GPs can't get visas

15 July 2022

The team discusses which areas of England are losing partners fastest, workforce predictions from the Health Foundation and visa problems facing international medical graduates completing GP training.

In our fortnightly news review, the team discusses some numbers that Nick’s crunched looking at GP partners across England and which areas are losing partners fastest, as well as some predictions about workforce figures from the Health Foundation

They also talk about latest developments on visa problems facing international medical graduates coming out of GP training, the most recent health and social care committee hearing on the future of general practice and explain some PCN concerns about recruiting under the additional roles reimbursement scheme.

Finally there’s some good news about an award for the NHS in all four UK countries.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

