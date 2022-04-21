Podcast: The demise of small practices, enhanced access and LMC anger over GP contract

In our fortnightly news review the GPonline team looks at the demise of smaller GP practices and asks whether small practices are now a thing of the past. They talk about what plans for enhanced access, that will be introduced under this year’s network contract DES from October, mean for practices and PCNs. And they discuss what LMCs think about the BMA’s approach to GP contract negotiations.

Finally there’s some good news about some new research on identifying sepsis in primary care.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower, who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

