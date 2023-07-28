Podcast: How changing patterns of illness will affect general practice over the next 20 years

Last week the Health Foundation think tank published new research projecting patterns of illness in England over the next two decades. It predicted that by 2040 the number of people with major illness will rise by more than a third, which clearly has huge implications for general practice over the next two decades.

In this episode of Talking General Practice, Emma speaks to Toby Watt, the lead economist at the Health Foundation’s REAL Centre and the lead author of the report setting out the research’s findings.

This conversation highlights what the report had to say about patterns of illness and why more people will be living for longer with a major condition, how this will affect workload in general practice and what it means for the GP workforce, and what the government will have to consider to meet this challenge.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

From GPonline:

Health Foundation reports: