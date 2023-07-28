Podcast: How changing patterns of illness will affect general practice over the next 20 years

4 August 2023

Toby Watt, lead economist at the Health Foundation, explains the think tank's research projecting patterns of illness in England in 2040 and what the findings mean for general practice.

Last week the Health Foundation think tank published new research projecting patterns of illness in England over the next two decades. It predicted that by 2040 the number of people with major illness will rise by more than a third, which clearly has huge implications for general practice over the next two decades.

In this episode of Talking General Practice, Emma speaks to Toby Watt, the lead economist at the Health Foundation’s REAL Centre and the lead author of the report setting out the research’s findings.

This conversation highlights what the report had to say about patterns of illness and why more people will be living for longer with a major condition, how this will affect workload in general practice and what it means for the GP workforce, and what the government will have to consider to meet this challenge.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

From GPonline:

Health Foundation reports:

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: How changing patterns of illness will affect general practice over the next 20 years

Toby Watt, lead economist at the Health Foundation, explains the think tank's research...

4 Aug 2023
Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer elected chair of BMA England GP committee

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer has been elected chair of the BMA England GP committee.

3 Aug 2023
BMA sign

NHS plan to fast-track diagnostics will pile unfunded work on GPs, says BMA

GP leaders have condemned 'illogical' plans that will heap more work on practices...

3 Aug 2023
CQC ratings

CQC to overhaul GP assessments from November

The CQC will begin rolling out a revised assessment framework for providers including...

2 Aug 2023
GP surgery sign

NHS England accused of ignoring GP crisis as soaring appointments called 'good progress'

NHS England has been accused of ignoring intense pressure on general practice after...

2 Aug 2023
coins

Delayed GP contract uplift threatens practice cashflow and staff retention

GP practices could struggle with cashflow and staff retention if funding to support...

1 Aug 2023