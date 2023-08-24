Podcast: Championing the unique skills and expertise of general practice

25 August 2023

Talking General Practice talks to Professor Joanne Reeve and Dr Annabelle Machin about Wise GP, an initiative that helps GPs and other primary care staff deal with the everyday complexity they face in their role.

What is a Wise GP? This week Emma speaks to Professor Joanne Reeve and Dr Annabelle Machin about an initiative called Wise GP, which aims to help GPs and other primary care staff deal with the everyday uncertainty and complexity they face in general practice.

They explain the importance of recognising the distinct skills and expertise of general practice and how the programme can help GPs at different stages of their career. They also talk about sthe resources they have developed to support GPs in their day-to-day practice and how Wise GP could potentially help improve GP retention.

There are links to many of the resources mentioned by Joanne and Annabelle in the podcast below.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

RCGP conference
Joanne and Annabelle are running a session on Wise GP explaining how it could help general practice and GPs tackle some of the challenging issues they face. The conference takes place in Glasgow on 19 and 20 October. You can find more information on this here.

Useful links

