Podcast: Campaign to rebuild general practice, plus how the NHS backlog is affecting GPs

This week the team discusses the launch of a new campaign aimed at rebuilding general practice. They also talk about the House of Commons health and social care select committee’s inquiry into the future of general practice, which held its first evidence session last week. Both of these feature prominent appearances from former health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt.

They look at how the NHS backlog is impacting on general practice, including the findings of a report from the public accounts committee and the results of a recent GPonline survey.

There’s a quick round-up of COVID-related news and finally, they highlight how the war is affecting GPs in Ukraine.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

