Podcast bonus episode: Understanding cow’s milk allergy in infants

9 January 2024

Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Helen Evans-Howells, a GP and allergy specialist, about how GPs can manage infants presenting with the signs of a cow's milk allergy and provides advice on supporting parents.

In this bonus episode Talking General Practice speaks to Dr Helen Evans-Howells, about how GPs can manage infants presenting with the signs of cow’s milk allergy.

Alongside working as a GP and an allergy specialist, Helen also runs the peanut immunotherapy clinic in Southampton Children’s Hospital and is chair of the charity Anaphylaxis UK’s Clinical and Scientific Panel.

In this episode Helen explains the key symptoms of milk allergy, the different types of formula that can be used and when infants may need a referral. She also talks about when to do a rechallenge and reintroduce cow’s milk and how to advise parents on weaning.

Using insights from her own experience Helen has lots of practical advice for GPs and other healthcare professionals on managing the allergy and how they can best support parents.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

The MIMS Learning Cows Milk Allergy in Practice webinar series is here. The 2022 series provides 3 hours of CPD and covers:

  • When is an allergy not an allergy? How to make the history matter - presented by GP and allergy specialist Dr Helen Evans-Howells
  • Why is my baby still crying? A GP’s guide to common infant feeding conditions - presented by specialist paediatric dietitian Bianca Parau
  • When, why, how? Demystifying hypoallergenic formulas, presented by specialist paediatric dietitian in allergy Andrea Moreno

In addition the 2023 series of webinars is also available on demand via the link above.

Helen mentioned the following guidance in this conversation:

