Podcast bonus episode: Tackling stigma in diabetes

In this bonus episode Emma speaks to Professor Deborah Christie, professor of paediatric and adolescent psychology and consultant clinical psychologist at University College Hospital London.

Deborah has published over 200 peer-reviewed papers and chapters and a bestselling book called Psychosocial Aspects of Diabetes in Children, Adolescents and Families.

She’s also involved with global healthcare company Abbott’s Let’s Change Perspective campaign, which is aiming to confront unconscious bias and reduce stigma around diabetes.

In this conversation Deborah explains what diabetes stigma is and the impact it can have on patients, the role healthcare professionals in primary care can play in reducing stigma and how GPs can effectively communicate with patients to help improve outcomes.

Along with insights from her own experience she also has lots of practical advice for GPs and other healthcare professionals on how they can best support their patients.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Professor Deborah Christie received a fee for this podcast. Views are her own and not necessarily those of Abbott.

