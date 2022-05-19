Podcast: Is the BMA representing GPs effectively, why GPs face a pension tax hit, and views on the workload crisis

This week the team discusses what went on at last week’s conference of local medical committees UK conference. They look at dissatisfaction around representation of GPs within the BMA and round up some votes from the conference that set out what LMCs want to happen to tackle the current workload crisis.

They also talk about the results of a survey the BMA conducted among GP trainees and ask what it tells us about the future of the profession.

And they discuss the NHS pension and why the government’s failure to tackle the issues around the annual allowance could mean that more GPs end up being hit with punitive tax charges.

And there’s some good news about a free coaching programme for GPs and primary care staff.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links