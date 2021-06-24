Podcast: BMA and NHS England at odds, PCSE problems and end-of-life care

25 June 2021

In this episode we look at the relationship between NHS England and the BMA, problems with Priumary Care Support England and speak to Dr Catherine Millington-Sanders, the RCGP and Marie Curie national end-of-life care champion.

This week we’re talking about the ongoing fall out from the now infamous NHS England letter about face-to-face appointments, including the current state of relations between NHS England and the BMA and what health secretary Matt Hancock has to say about it all.

We take a look at the latest problems with Primary Care Support England that has left practices missing payments and caused problems with pensions. And we discuss claims that bullying and sexism are still a problem in some local medical committees.

Our interview this week is with Dr Catherine Millington-Sanders, the RCGP and Marie Curie national end-of-life care champion, who talks about better end of life care and how the pandemic has impacted on services.

Finally, our good news section highlights GPs recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Bullying has continued in LMCs post-Romney review, GP whistleblower warns

No plans to impose face-to-face appointment targets, Hancock tells the BMA

GPs yet to receive thousands of pounds in QOF pay amid PCSE problems, says BMA

The Daffodil standards

UK Commission on Bereavement

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Podcast: BMA and NHS England at odds, PCSE problems and end-of-life care

Podcast: BMA and NHS England at odds, PCSE problems and end-of-life care

In this episode we look at the relationship between NHS England and the BMA, problems...

25 Jun 2021
NICE backs vaping to help people stop smoking in new guidance

NICE backs vaping to help people stop smoking in new guidance

New NICE draft guidance has said that healthcare professionals can recommend e-cigarettes,...

25 Jun 2021
GMC investigations need urgent rethink after racial discrimination ruling, BMA warns

GMC investigations need urgent rethink after racial discrimination ruling, BMA warns

The BMA has urged the GMC to launch an urgent evaluation of its fitness-to-practise...

24 Jun 2021
Long COVID affects 400 adults per average GP practice, study suggests

Long COVID affects 400 adults per average GP practice, study suggests

Around 400 adults per average GP practice are likely to have had long COVID, according...

24 Jun 2021
Rising medicines shortages drive up GP workload and risk for patients

Rising medicines shortages drive up GP workload and risk for patients

Growing medicines shortages have forced more than four in five GPs to prescribe second...

23 Jun 2021
Medical examiners to scrutinise deaths in community settings

Medical examiners to scrutinise deaths in community settings

The MDU's Dr Kathryn Leask explains how the expansion of the medical examiner system...

22 Jun 2021