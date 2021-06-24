Podcast: The BMA and NHS England fall out, PCSE problems and end-of-life care

This week we’re talking about the ongoing fall out from the now infamous NHS England letter about face-to-face appointments, including the current state of relations between NHS England and the BMA and what health secretary Matt Hancock has to say about it all.

We take a look at the latest problems with Primary Care Support England that has left practices missing payments and caused problems with pensions. And we discuss claims that bullying and sexism are still a problem in some local medical committees.

Our interview this week is with Dr Catherine Millington-Sanders, the RCGP and Marie Curie national end-of-life care champion, who talks about better end of life care and how the pandemic has impacted on services.

Finally, our good news section highlights GPs recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Bullying has continued in LMCs post-Romney review, GP whistleblower warns

No plans to impose face-to-face appointment targets, Hancock tells the BMA

GPs yet to receive thousands of pounds in QOF pay amid PCSE problems, says BMA

The Daffodil standards

UK Commission on Bereavement