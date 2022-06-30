Podcast: BMA backs GP exit from PCNs, GMC under fire and solutions to the GP crisis

1 July 2022

The team discusses votes at the BMA annual representative meeting on PCNs and pay, progress on sexism at the BMA, the GMC's latest controversial case and the RCGP's campaign to address the GP crisis.

This week the team discusses what’s been happening at the BMA’s annual representative meeting this week, including a vote that could determine the future of primary care networks, talk of pay increases and the latest on stamping out sexism in the BMA.

They talk about the GMC reversing a decision to suspend GP Dr Manjula Arora for one month after she said she was promised a laptop by her employers. And they look at the RCGP’s new campaign that sets out the steps the college thinks are needed to address the workload and workforce crisis in general practice, as well as the college’s plan for embedding relationship-based care in GP practices.

Finally, there’s some good news on a community transport service for GP practices in west London.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

Talking General Practice logo

