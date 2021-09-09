Podcast: Blood test tube shortages, flu jab delays and ‘just a GP’

This week the team talks about supply problems affecting GP practices - namely delays to flu vaccine deliveries and the NHS-wide blood test tube shortage. They look at what these problems mean for practices and the knock on impact on patients.

They also look at the state of the BMA and NHS England’s relationship now that the BMA has agreed to restart formal talks after a five-month break.

In our interview, Luke speaks with Dr Ellie Reed, an F1 junior doctor in south west London, who is one of the doctors behind the Just a GP campaign that is aiming to tackle the stigma and prejudice in medical schools towards general practice.

And finally we highlight some (sort of) good news on PCNs. We discuss NHS England’s decision to defer much of the work that was due to begin in October, an increase in funding for network management and a possible change to the way funding for the Investment and Impact Fund works.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

