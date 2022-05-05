Podcast: Appointments surge as GP numbers fall, specialist status for GPs and LMCs conference

In our fortnightly news review the team looks at the latest workforce and appointment statistics for general practice in England.
They also discuss what’s happening about specialist status for GPs and the latest developments in the Rebuild General Practice campaign. And they take a look ahead to what will be up for debate at next week’s UK LMCs conference and round off with a bit of good news about a gardening GP.
This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Luke Haynes. It was produced by Czarina Deen.
