Podcast: Ageing workforce threatens GP sustainability, patient satisfaction concerns

8 April 2022

The team takes an in-depth look at the GP workforce and discuss why patient satisfaction with GP services have hit a 40-year low.

This week Talking General Practice takes an in-depth look at the GP workforce. Last week GPonline published a new interactive map, which analyses data to determine which parts of the country are most at risk from an ageing workforce. On the podcast we discuss what all this data tells us about the state of the GP workforce and some of the challenges facing general practice.

We also assess why patient satisfaction with the NHS has reached a 25-year low and what the British Social Attitudes survey, which that figure comes from, had to say about general practice.

This episode is presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower who is joined by our news editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

Useful links

