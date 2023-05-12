Podcast: What the access recovery plan means for general practice, plus where next on industrial action

12 May 2023

The team discusses the government and NHS England's delivery plan for recovering access to primary care and the latest on GP industrial action.

This week the team looks at the government and NHS England’s joint recovery plan for access to primary care, as well as changes to the GP contract around patient access that come into effect next week. They discuss what this all means for practices and patients and whether it will actually make a difference.

They also discuss whether the BMA is likely to ballot GPs on taking industrial action following this year’s contract imposition - and what GPs on the ground think about this.

Finally our good news story is about patient campaigns to save local GP surgeries.

This episode was presented by GPonline’s editor Emma Bower, news editor Nick Bostock and senior reporter Eleanor Philpotts. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

