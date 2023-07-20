Podcast: What the 6% pay deal means for general practice, monitoring pressure on practices, GP patient survey results

21 July 2023

Talking General Practice looks at what the 6% pay deal for junior doctors, consultants and salaried GPs means for general practice and the wider NHS, a new national system for monitoring pressure on practices, and the results of this year's GP patient survey.

Emma and Nick discuss last week’s pay announcement for junior doctors, salaried GPs and consultants and ask what it means for GP practices, the current strikes and the wider NHS.

They also talk about a new national system for reporting pressure in general practice that has been set up to help overwhelmed practices negotiate extra support and look at the results from the latest GP patient survey.

This week’s good news story looks at an initiative in Cumbria that is helping an underdoctored area plug workforce gaps by using a bank of GPs working remotely.

This episode was presented by GPonline editor Emma Bower and deputy editor Nick Bostock. It was produced by Czarina Deen.

