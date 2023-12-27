Podcast: 2023 in review - highlights from our interviews

29 December 2023

Featuring BMA GP committee for England chair Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne, NHS England director for health inequalities Professor Bola Owolabi, and others.

This week we’re bringing you some highlights from our top interviews of 2023 - and we’ve had some really fantastic guests this year.

In this episode you’ll hear from BMA GP committee for England chair Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, Royal College of GPs chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne, NHS England director for health inequalities Professor Bola Owolabi, RCGP Wales chair Dr Rowena Christmas and all-round general practice expert and fellow podcast host Ben Gowland.

And between them they’ll be talking about GP contract negotiations, continuity of care, what we can do to retain more GPs, influencing politicians in the run up to next year’s general election, the difference healthcare professionals can make on health inequalities, and the future of primary care networks.

Thanks to everyone who’s taken part in Talking General Practice during 2023 - and happy new year to all of our listeners!

Don’t forget you can listen to the full versions of all these interviews - and interviews with lots of other brilliant people from the world of primary care by searching in our podcast feed or on our website at GPonline.com/podcast

