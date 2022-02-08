Plans to tackle NHS backlog threaten extra pressure on overstretched GPs

The government has announced plans to launch a ‘My Planned Care’ digital platform later this month, which aims to better support patients by providing them with tailored information ahead of planned surgeries - including details on waiting times for their provider.

A new ‘pre-op care’ initiative being launched by the DHSC will also help to reduce last-minute cancellations to surgeries, and asks healthcare staff to ‘screen patients and work with them to develop personalised plans’.

However, BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel has said that GP teams can’t be left to ‘troubleshoot’ patient queries about such services and has urged the government to be ‘honest’ about how their plans affect ‘all parts of the NHS’.

Care backlog

Concerns about how these new initiatives to tackle the care backlog will affect general practice come roughly two weeks after GPs were told to ‘restore routine care services’ as the COVID-19 booster campaign slows, and will see them refocus on work such as chronic disease management.

The GP committee chair urged the government to recruit and retain ‘as many staff as possible’ by ‘prioritising staff wellbeing, pay and conditions’ and to implement a long-term, fully-funded, workforce strategy. Dr Jameel said these steps were essential for the NHS to make ‘meaningful inroads into the backlog’.

Patients waiting for elective surgery will benefit from increased transparency and information via the new platform, which will also include ‘advice on prevention services such as stop smoking or diet and exercise plans', the government says.

The platform, which will go live later this month, will initially be accessible via the nhs.uk website, allowing patients, family members, carers and clinicians to all access information. But the government is yet to clarify how general practice will be involved ahead of setting out the NHS Elective Care Recovery Plan today.

Strecthed GP services

Dr Jameel welcomed the initiatives to address the backlog of care but warned they must be at the expense of a functioning general practice service. She said: 'The backlog is one of the biggest challenges currently facing the NHS, and tackling it with patient-centred solutions like this proposed initiative is essential to the survival of our health service.

‘The BMA has long said that the government must be honest about the scale of the backlog ahead and the crisis within the NHS, but this applies to the solutions as well. We need to know that whatever plans are proposed have been thoroughly thought through and stress tested, taking into account pressures in all parts of the NHS, including impact on the patient journey.

‘This initiative genuinely appears at the face of it to be patient-focused. However, we would want assurance that these services will actually have the staff to deliver care, otherwise they risk putting more pressure on already-stretched GP services, further depriving communities access to their family doctors.’

She added: It’s also vital that such services include a telephone line or point of contact for patients and their carers to proactively use to check the status of their referral or position on the waiting list and troubleshoot ongoing queries through. Patients who have been waiting a long time for an update on their referrals often turn to their GP for support but this is information that GPs frequently do not have access to.’

Workforce planning

Health and social care committee chair Jeremy Hunt said last month that the NHS faced ‘an unquantifiable challenge’’ in tackling a backlog of cases caused by the pandemic, with 5.8m patients waiting for planned care and estimates showing the figure could double by 2025.

Dr Jameel added that increasing the NHS workforce had to continue to be one of the main priorities of the government in its goal to accelerate procedures. She said: ‘Any plan to tackle the record-breaking backlog must hinge on staffing.

‘If the government wants the NHS to make meaningful inroads into the backlog, it needs to ensure we can recruit and, crucially, retain as many staff as possible. This means prioritising staff wellbeing, pay and conditions, and addressing punitive pension rules that drive senior clinicians to reduce their hours or away from the NHS entirely.’