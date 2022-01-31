Plans to nationalise GPs a 'kick in the teeth', says BMA

By Luke Haynes on the 31 January 2022

Government proposals to nationalise GPs are ‘a kick in the teeth’, the BMA has said - arguing that now is not the time to ‘reinvent the wheel’ amid an ‘enormous workforce crisis’ and pressure on services.

Dr Farah Jameel
BMA GP committee chair for England Dr Farah Jameel (Photo: BMA)

BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel called on ministers to give general practice a new contract to help GPs improve care for patients and insisted that the current model of ‘inflexible and short appointment slots’ is a ‘struggle’ for everyone.

Her comments follow reports in the The Times on 29 January that health and social care secretary Sajid Javid has recommended to Boris Johnson that family doctors should be directly employed by hospitals instead of running their own surgeries.

Mr Javid has told the prime minister that there are ‘considerable drawbacks’ to the current system, according to the article, with his letter advising that an independent review of the future of primary care could help to ‘drive innovation’ and ‘bring together’ primary and secondary care.

GP overhaul

Dr Jameel said the plans show how general practice is ‘underestimated and poorly valued by policymakers’ and urged the government to ‘work collectively’ to solve the problems facing the profession.

The NHS Confederation, meanwhile, argued that putting primary care under the management of hospitals ‘will not fix the workforce shortages or underinvestment’ facing services. It also said general practice needs modernising but that this should not be delivered through the ‘costly, distracting and time-consuming upheaval’ of primary care.

GPs have also widely condemned the plans, with some warning they would leave the profession if the changes went ahead. Others have said that GPs being run by hospitals would be a ‘disaster’ and hit minority populations the hardest.

Plans to abandon the independent contractor-led general practice come just three years after an independent review commissioned by the government set out recommendations to revive GP partnerships.

GP workforce

Despite implementation of some of the review's proposals, general practice remains under huge pressure - with GPonline polling suggesting 84% of GPs are dealing with unsafe levels of patient contacts, and with the profession losing 100 full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs in the year to November 2021.

Responding to to reported plans, Dr Jameel said: ‘After the year we have had, the way general practice has pulled together through the pandemic, the hard work we’ve all put in, it was a kick in the teeth to read about our future in the press with no warning.

‘We would of course like to see details of the plan and we’re open to working in partnership on an independent review of primary care. Indeed, we are calling for a new contract. Over the past year we know that the equivalent of 3m patients lost their GP, which is a serious situation that must be tackled. COVID-19 has laid bare the enormous workforce crisis, we cannot import our way out of this problem, neither can we train our way out of this problem.

‘Just as medicine has evolved over decades, so have patient expectations - so it is time for us to accept, embrace and transform our services. A model of inflexible and short appointment slots only available from Monday to Friday within normal working hours, is something our patients really struggle with. These are important matters to consider, and we must spend our time solving these problems, designing a sustainable future together, one which works for our patients, and the profession.’

Contractor model

She added: ‘Now is the time to invest in general practice, not to try and reinvent the wheel through a wholesale change to the model. DHSC’s own partnership review states that one of the key benefits of the model is that it "engenders a long-term and deep understanding of a local population's needs, combined with the flexibility to respond to those needs".

The existing model protects the vital relationship between GP and their patient and allows for individual care, rather than a top-down approach which is what general practice might become under these plans.’

GPs expressed their anger at the plans, with one member of the GPC England executive team calling them the mark of a 'tired politician looking to increase his status', and former GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey warning it risked 'wrecking the most effective and efficient part of the NHS'.

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor, said: ‘Proposing to put primary care under the management of hospitals will not fix the major workforce shortages or underinvestment facing these services and it will not resolve the health inequalities that have been made worse by the pandemic.

‘Also, this idea appears to be built on a false premise that hospitals are busy simply because of failures in general practice, which hardworking staff will find deeply offensive after everything they have delivered for their patients. ‘The model for general practice needs modernising but the public health and healthcare challenges facing our population require deep understanding and advocacy for local population needs, which primary care can provide, rather than costly, distracting and time-consuming upheaval.

'We look forward to engaging in the independent review of primary care but like we have seen with the proposed "reform trusts", there is a risk this latest idea could be ill thought through and will undermine this direction of travel before it has even been fully implemented.’

