PLAB visa issue may stop overseas doctors joining NHS, doctors warn

The GMC cancelled thousands of Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) tests booked for the first two months of 2022 because of COVID-19 pressures on the NHS and the impact on examiner availability.

The test - designed to make sure doctors who qualified abroad have the right knowledge and skills to practise medicine in the UK - is something most doctors who qualified outside the UK or EEA need to complete to work in the NHS.

PLAB tests for overseas doctors already in the UK have been rearranged for this month by the GMC, while those yet to arrive have seen tests rescheduled for between July and September. But doctors’ groups have warned that visas for 1,500 doctors yet to arrive in the UK will expire before the time of the rescheduled tests - complicating their efforts to sit the exam and join the NHS workforce.

PLAB test

In a joint letter to the home secretary, doctors groups including the BMA, Doctors Association UK, and British International Doctors Association call on the government to extend visas free of charge to allow doctors to take their rescheduled tests - or to allow a fresh visa application for free.

They point out that the visa process is ‘financially challenging and time consuming’ - costing as much as £665 per application - and argue the government should be doing all it can to ensure these doctors remain committed to joining the NHS.

A government spokesperson told GPonline it is working with the DHSC to support those affected and urged the GMC to 'work proactively' with groups including the BMA to ensure international doctors can take their exams without delay.

Concerns that overseas doctors may discouraged from working in the UK come as GPonline analysis showed this month that GPs in England's most underdoctored CCGs are caring for nearly twice as many patients as their counterparts in other areas of the country.

International doctors

Following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the UK, the GMC's ability to run the PLAB 2 test was heavily affected - with the regulator needing 54 doctors a day to act as examiners. With rising staff absences in the NHS, it said doctors' clinical commitments took priority over tests.

Although tests have been rescheduled, doctors' groups warned that many doctors have visas that will expire by the time of the revised dates.

The letter says: 'We are aware that the Home Office granted an assurance to a small cohort of doctors who were in the UK and were unable to secure a new PLAB exam date before their visa expired. However, this support did not extend to doctors who are outside of the UK but had similarly applied for and been granted a visa for the purposes of travelling to the UK.

‘For some, this further rescheduling will mean applying for a visa for the third time. We are aware of at least 1,500 doctors in this situation [who], through no fault of their own, now face the upheaval of having their plans put on hold and delaying their entry into the NHS.

NHS workforce

‘The visa process is financially challenging and time consuming…We would urge you to increase the validity of the PLAB visa to cover this period, free of charge, to doctors who are currently overseas or allow them to resubmit their visa free of charge on confirmation their exam is rescheduled.’

They added: ‘This would go a long way to ensuring these doctors remain committed to coming to work in the NHS.’ The letter also called for a ‘lasting commitment’ to ensuring that if future PLAN exams are rescheduled, there is support for all doctors impacted so they do not face additional visa costs.

At a time when the NHS is short 50,000 doctors, those coming to work in the UK from overseas face unacceptable delays and additional costs due to PLAB test cancellations.

We've joined with other medical bodies to urge the Home Office to provide urgent visa support for these #IMGs pic.twitter.com/C22euI18gi — The BMA (@TheBMA) February 17, 2022

BMA research estimates that there is a shortfall of around 50,000 FTE doctors in the UK. The union has said that the NHS needs as many doctors as possible to deal with growing demands on the health service - and insists international doctors play a crucial role in meeting these needs.

Responding to the concerns, a government spokesperson said: 'Our points-based immigration system continues to welcome the brightest medical expertise from abroad, including NHS doctors, while encouraging investment in the domestic workforce at home.

'We are actively working with the DHSC to support those affected, including supporting people to extend their stay. We encourage the GMC to work proactively with medical bodies like the BMA to ensure international doctors can take the necessary exams without delay'.

GPonline reported last month that the delay to PLAB tests meant that 2,600 overseas doctors will enter the UK workforce later than planned.