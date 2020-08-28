Physios and paramedics could deliver flu and COVID-19 vaccines, says government

By Nick Bostock on the 28 August 2020

Government plans to change vaccine rules as the NHS prepares to deliver its largest-ever flu campaign and a potential COVID-19 vaccine could see a wider range of staff allowed to administer jabs.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccination campaign plans (Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)
Flu and COVID-19 vaccination campaign plans (Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)

Healthcare staff including midwives, nursing associates, physiotherapists, paramedics - and potentially even medical students - could be trained to administer vaccinations to help the NHS cope with mass vaccinations this winter, a government consultation published on 28 August reveals.

The government is also exploring the possibility of rolling out an unlicensed vaccine for COVID-19 in the event that this was recommended by advisors on the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI) - and for its potential distribution by the army.

Under EU legislation that applies to the UK until December 2020, vaccines have to be authorised through the European Medicines Agency. But as Brexit takes effect from the start of 2021, powers to approve vaccines shift to the UK licensing authority.

COVID-19 vaccine

The government consultation says: 'If there is a compelling case, on public health grounds, for using a vaccine before it is given a product licence, given the nature of the threat we face, the JCVI may take the very unusual step of advising the UK government to use a tested, unlicensed vaccine against COVID-19, and we need to make sure that the right legislative measures are in place to deal with that scenario.'

The consultation makes clear however, that 'unlicensed does not mean untested', adding that an unlicensed COVID-19 vaccine would only be approved 'if the UK’s licensing authority was satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to demonstrate the safety, quality and efficacy of the vaccine'.

On plans to extend staff groups that can deliver vaccines, the consultations says it is simply seeking to increase options for UK governments as they respond to the demands of delivering large vaccination campaigns.

Flu campaign

The consultation says: 'There is a possibility that both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered at the same time, and we need to make sure that in this scenario there is sufficient workforce to allow for this.'

However, it adds: 'Just because one UK nation might want to train student nurses and doctors to administer COVID-19 vaccines or flu vaccines, that does not mean another UK nation would also want to do it. What the proposals do is give them all the option of doing so within a clear and supportive legal framework.'

Government proposals suggest that 'midwives, nursing associates, operating department practitioners, paramedics, physiotherapists and pharmacists' will be brought into the group that can administer vaccines, with patient group directions also updated to allow for the potential administration of an unlicensed product if needed.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Physios and paramedics could deliver flu and COVID-19 vaccines, says government

Physios and paramedics could deliver flu and COVID-19 vaccines, says government

Government plans to change vaccine rules as the NHS prepares to deliver its largest-ever...

28 Aug 2020
Which parts of England have the most patients per GP?

Which parts of England have the most patients per GP?

GPs in parts of England are managing nearly twice as many patients on average as...

28 Aug 2020
Medico-legal considerations for group consultations

Medico-legal considerations for group consultations

The use of group consultations is becoming more widespread in general practice and...

28 Aug 2020
GP workforce hits lowest point since September 2015

GP workforce hits lowest point since September 2015

The full-time equivalent (FTE) GP workforce in England is at its lowest point since...

27 Aug 2020
GP funding per patient rose just 0.4% last year as PCNs swallowed £101m

GP funding per patient rose just 0.4% last year as PCNs swallowed £101m

Average GP funding per patient rose just 0.4% in 2019/20 as the bulk of new funding...

27 Aug 2020
NHS promises to save GP time with electronic discharge summaries rollout

NHS promises to save GP time with electronic discharge summaries rollout

NHS leaders have promised to roll out electronic discharge summaries across England...

26 Aug 2020