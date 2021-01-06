PGD for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine updated to allow six doses per vial

The patient group direction (PGD) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been updated to allow for administration of a sixth dose of the jab from the vial if this is possible.

A patient at Haxby and Wiggington Surgery in York receives the Pfizer vaccine (Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
A patient at Haxby and Wiggington Surgery in York receives the Pfizer vaccine (Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

6 Jan 2021
