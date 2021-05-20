Pfizer vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperature for 31 days, MHRA confirms

By Nick Bostock on the 20 May 2021

The length of time stocks of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperatures has been extended from five to 31 days in updated guidance from the MHRA.

Pfizer vaccine (Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Pfizer vaccine (Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

GPonline reported earlier this month that the European Medicines Agency had approved the longer storage period for EU countries - and the MHRA said earlier this week it was considering a similar update to UK advice.

The regulator has now confirmed that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - which along with the Moderna vaccine is one of two products recommended as first-choice options for patients aged under 40 in the UK - can be kept for a full month at normal fridge temperatures.

The updated advice could prove a major boost for vaccination sites currently working through patients in their 30s, offering greater flexibility around storage of supplies of vaccine.

Read more
> Map: Which CCGs have the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage?
> Keep tabs on the COVID-19 vaccine campaign: GPonline vaccine tracker

Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are stored at ultra-low temperatures until use - but the changes announced by the MHRA extend the time for which it can be kept once thawed. The regulator said the updated advice was 'expected to make storage easier and possible for a wider range of health facilities'.

MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said: 'We are pleased to confirm that, having rigorously assessed the additional data submitted to us by the company, we have now approved more flexible storage conditions for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

'Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had to be administered within five days of being removed from ultra-low temperature freezers.

'Now that the jab can be stored at normal fridge temperatures for up to 31 days, it can be used in a wider range of healthcare settings, giving patients greater access to the Pfizer vaccine.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Pfizer vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperature for 31 days, MHRA confirms

Pfizer vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperature for 31 days, MHRA confirms

The length of time stocks of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be stored at normal fridge...

20 May 2021
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

20 May 2021
Updated primary care SOP repeats call to offer all patients face-to-face appointments

Updated primary care SOP repeats call to offer all patients face-to-face appointments

An updated standard operating procedure (SOP) for primary care from NHS England repeats...

20 May 2021
BMA delivers vote of no confidence in NHS England over failure to support GPs

BMA delivers vote of no confidence in NHS England over failure to support GPs

BMA GP leaders have delivered a damning vote of no confidence in NHS England amid...

20 May 2021
Campaign for NHS primary care lead to resign hits 1,000 signatures

Campaign for NHS primary care lead to resign hits 1,000 signatures

More than 1,000 signatures have been collected on a petition calling for NHS England's...

20 May 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

20 May 2021