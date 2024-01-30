Petition for ARRS to cover GPs hits 10,000 signatures A petition calling for the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) to cover recruitment of GPs and practice nurses has hit the 10,000-signature threshold for a government response. by Kimberley Hackett Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up