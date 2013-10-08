Persistent cough - red flag symptoms

The red flag symptoms that may indicate a more serious cause of a persistent cough, plus investigations to perform and possible causes.

by Dr Pippin Singh

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Prescription bag

GPs given green light to prescribe antivirals as flu cases spike

15 Dec 2023
Talking GP logo and Dr Sylvia Kama-Kieghe

Podcast: Supporting international medical graduate GPs and GP registrars

15 Dec 2023
RCGP sign at the college's annual conference

RCGP should financially compensate registrars who could not finish exam, says BMA

14 Dec 2023
UK money

Government QOF consultation asks if continuity and access should be incentivised

14 Dec 2023
Maria Caulfield

Health minister Maria Caulfield: Why we had to change the death certification system

14 Dec 2023