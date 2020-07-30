People with COVID-19 symptoms should isolate for 10 days

30 July 2020

People with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result should now self-isolate for 10 days, instead of seven, the UK government has said.

England CMO Professor Chris Whitty (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
England CMO Professor Chris Whitty (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A statement from the CMOs for all four UK nations said that evidence had strenghthened that, even though the risk was low, there was a possibilty of people remaining infectious between seven and nice days after initial onset of symptoms.

'We have considered how best to target interventions to reduce risk to the general population and consider that at this point in the epidemic, with widespread and rapid testing available and considering the relaxation of other measures, it is now the correct balance of risk to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result,' the statement said.

'This will help provide additional protection to others in the community. This is particularly important to protect those who have been shielding and in advance of the autumn and winter when we may see increased community transmission.'

The change brings the UK in line with the World Health Organization's recommendation for 10 days isolation.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

30 Jul 2020
People with COVID-19 symptoms should isolate for 10 days

People with COVID-19 symptoms should isolate for 10 days

People with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result should now self-isolate for...

30 Jul 2020
NHS England plans local banks of GPs working flexibly

NHS England plans local banks of GPs working flexibly

NHS England intends to set up local banks of GPs working flexibly, according to its...

30 Jul 2020
Hancock launches NHS 'bureaucracy busting' drive to improve staff wellbeing

Hancock launches NHS 'bureaucracy busting' drive to improve staff wellbeing

GPs and other NHS staff will be asked by to highlight burdensome red tape that could...

30 Jul 2020
BMA demands government increases GP pay in line with other doctors

BMA demands government increases GP pay in line with other doctors

The BMA has written to the health and social care secretary urging the government...

29 Jul 2020
PCNs urged to recruit physiotherapists amid MSK appointments backlog

PCNs urged to recruit physiotherapists amid MSK appointments backlog

PCNs have been urged employ first contact physiotherapists (FCPs) to reduce pressure...

29 Jul 2020