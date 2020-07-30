People with COVID-19 symptoms should isolate for 10 days

A statement from the CMOs for all four UK nations said that evidence had strenghthened that, even though the risk was low, there was a possibilty of people remaining infectious between seven and nice days after initial onset of symptoms.

'We have considered how best to target interventions to reduce risk to the general population and consider that at this point in the epidemic, with widespread and rapid testing available and considering the relaxation of other measures, it is now the correct balance of risk to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result,' the statement said.

'This will help provide additional protection to others in the community. This is particularly important to protect those who have been shielding and in advance of the autumn and winter when we may see increased community transmission.'

The change brings the UK in line with the World Health Organization's recommendation for 10 days isolation.