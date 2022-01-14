Pensions: Could you benefit from the annual allowance compensation scheme?

Medics Money aims to empower GPs to make better financial decisions and is led by Dr Tommy Perkins, a GP partner, and Dr Ed Cantelo, a GP who is also a chartered accountant and tax adviser.

What is the annual allowance compensation scheme?

The punitive annual allowance tax charges on hard-working GPs NHS pension led to some GPs declining extra work.

To persuade doctors to increase hours, the Treasury authorised an annual allowance compensation scheme, which allowed registered clinicians in active service to reclaim NHS pension annual allowance charges relating to the 2019-20 tax year. This will be facilitated using the ‘scheme pays’ process. It means that when you retire, you will be able to claim compensation for any scheme pays reductions relating to 2019-20.

Alarmingly, it seems that at least 7,600 doctors have an annual allowance pensions tax charge for 2019/20 but only 2,100 have so far completed the paperwork to allow the government to pay the tax charge for you – free money.

Please don't miss the deadline which is at the latest 31 March 2022, although Primary Care Support England (PCSE) have advised submitting the paperwork by 11 February 2022 to allow processing ahead of the 31 March deadline.

Who is eligible for the 2019/20 scheme?

To be eligible you need:

To be a clinician who is a member of the NHS England or Wales pension

Have incurred and annual allowance pensions tax charge for 2019/20

Elect to pay the charge using scheme pays and not to pay the charge using cash

What’s the catch?

Your final retirement pension will still be reduced by the relevant sum at retirement, but you will receive another payment which will be grossed up for all applicable taxes at the time of payment.

The policy and benefits due under it are guaranteed by the NHS and the secretary of state for health and social care. They will be administered by the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA).

The government will effectively pay your 2019/20 annual allowance tax bill. It’s as close as you can get to free money, but only if you complete the paperwork in time.

What do I need to do?

1. Submit SPE2 to NHS Pensions. Do this as soon as possible. You can download the form here.

2. Declare this charge on your 2019/20 self- assessment return.

3. Download and submit the compensation form. The form for England is here. The form for Wales is here.

GPs and non-GP clinical partners should download the compensation form, complete section 1 and 2 and sign form, upload to PCSE website by 11 February 2022.

Further details here from PCSE on how to do this are here.

I’m not sure if I have an annual allowance charge in 2019/20?

A common scenario for GPs. Many accountants would recommend you submit either a best estimate of your annual allowance tax bill or a nominal amount of e.g. £10. You can then amend the information on the scheme pays election up to four years later.

Where can I get more advice?

This article does not constitute any form of accounting, legal or financial advice and tax allowances and thresholds can change.