Pension records for nearly 20,000 GPs are 'in error', government admits

In a written parliamentary question, shadow health minister Feryal Clark asked the government how many GP pensions records contained errors or had not been fully updated since PCSE - outsourced to private company Capita in in 2015 - took over GP pension scheme administration.

Health minister Edward Argar replied: 'While PCSE is reliant on GP practices submitting information promptly, there have been issues relating to the administration of GP pension records.

'The NHS Business Services Authority advise that there are currently 19,681 pension records in error, of which 7,127 refer to leaver information and 12,554 relate to a year-end update. These errors could relate to any employment on the member’s record and may not be related to their GP posts.'

NHS pensions

The fact that pension records are 'in error' for nearly 20,000 GPs means these doctors will not have access to up-to-date information on their pensions and will not be able to complete annual allowance tax calculations.

As a result, doctors could be exposed to penalties for underpaid tax - and cannot make decisions about whether it is in their best interests financially to remain opted in to the NHS pension scheme.

Meanwhile, the total number of GP pension records in error could soon increase further. Mr Argar added that there were 'currently 34,662 GP pension records which have at least one GP post awaiting a 2020/21 year-end update'.

This total will include many of the 19,861 records that are 'in error', because records for the most recent year cannot be updated until errors in previous years' data are resolved, and also includes records only submitted recently.

Outsourcing

Problems with pension records are the latest in a long line of criticisms of PCSE since it was taken over by Capita in a 10-year deal worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

GP leaders wrote to PCSE last year to highlight concerns over a new pay and pension system that had left as many as 1,000 practices without QOF payments worth up to six-figure sums. Concerns were also raised over missing or vague pension data and incorrect payments to practices.

PCSE was forced to apologise in 2020 after delays meant the deadline for processing 2018/19 pension certificates was missed for some doctors. MPs called the outsourcing of PCSE to Capita a 'shambles' in 2018 - and since then it has faced calls for compensation from the BMA, and has been stripped of a cervical screening contract.

The BMA has called for Capita to be stripped of its PCSE contract, and shadow minister Ms Clark suggested the government should be looking at this option again.

She asked what assessment the government had made of PCSE performance against its key performance indicators and whether the government had considered 'replacing PCSE as the GP pension administration contractor with NHS Business Services Authority'.

A Capita spokesperson said: 'The GP Pensions and Payments Service through PCSE Online provides GPs and non-GP partners with greater convenience, more transparency, and security when it comes to their pension contributions data.

'Since the service launched in June 2021, we have seen users become more engaged with their pensions and we are pleased that over 29,000 submitted their end of year certificates by the 2022 deadline. We continue to work with GPs to address any errors and ensure their pensions information is up to date and accurate.'