PCNs will not lead spring COVID-19 booster campaign, NHS confirms

In a letter to GPs health leaders confirmed that the existing enhanced service for COVID-19 vaccination would be extended until the end of September 2022. But it said GP-led PCN vaccination sites would be asked to deliver ‘significantly fewer vaccines or hibernate’ over the next few months.

NHS England said that PCN groupings continuing to deliver vaccines after April 2022 ‘will need to do so without impacting the 2022/23 core services’ - specifically instructing practices to avoid ‘drawing down additional workforce capacity’.

Updated guidance on next steps for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign comes after the government announced earlier this week that people aged 75 and over, those over 12 who are immunosuppressed, and care home residents would receive an extra booster from spring 2022.

COVID-19 vaccination

The document also confirms that NHS England is planning an autumn 2022 programme of vaccinations for people at higher risk of severe COVID-19; such as those of older age and in clinical risk groups, if they receive the green light from the JCVI.

It said: ‘A vaccination offer of a spring dose at around six months after the last vaccine dose for adults aged 75 years and over, residents in a care home for older adults, and individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in the Green Book.

‘This offer is expected to begin from early April and systems will need to consider how to deliver without impacting on core NHS services. Unlike in earlier phases, PCN groupings are not expected to be the primary delivery model for this part of the programme.’

NHS England leaders make clear in the letter that planning around vaccines for the year ahead will need to cover two time periods, reflecting continued access to COVID-19 vaccination throughout the spring/summer and the potential for an autumn vaccination programme, if advised.

PCN teams

It said practices will need to ‘ensure sufficient operational flexibility’ to respond quickly and effectively to a potential autumn campaign, with ‘minimum disruption to core health and care services’.

The document added: ‘Planning for a minimum scenario to offer vaccination to JCVI cohorts 1-6 and for a maximum scenario to include JCVI cohorts 1-9. With vaccination offered within 15 weeks between September and December 2022. These scenarios are to support planning and are subject to necessary government spending approvals.’

Health leaders stressed that precise details of an autumn programme cannot be laid down at this time, and that advice should be considered as ‘interim and for the purposes of operational planning. Practices are also advised to ‘maximise every opportunity to build greater alignment with other vaccination programmes’, such as co-administering the COVID jab alongside those for flu where appropriate.

Earlier this month NHS England confirmed that GP teams will not be expected to head the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for healthy 5- to-11-year-olds due to ‘ongoing workload’ facing general practice. Over the last 14 months 117 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered by the NHS, with UKHSA data showing over 100,000 hospitalisations have been avoided.

NHS England's letter said an 'operational note' would follow soon to set out further detail on the spring vaccination plans.