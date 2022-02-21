PCNs not expected to head COVID vaccine campaign for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds

Last week the UK government accepted new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to offer a ‘non urgent’ vaccine to healthy children aged between 5 and 11.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said that NHS England would prepare to deliver first jabs to healthy children during April this year.

But a letter sent to practices on 18 February said that PCNs would not be expected to lead on vaccines for this cohort, which will instead be delivered primarily through community pharmacy and vaccine centres.

The decision to allow other parts of the NHS to lead on childhood immunisations for those under 12 comes as the BMA’s GP committee in England called on the government to provide additional support for practices to cope with heavy workload.

Child immunisations

In a letter to GPs on 18 February, NHS England said: ‘PCN groupings are not expected to be the primary delivery model for this part of the programme given the need to reconfigure sites to create an age appropriate offer for 5- to 11-year-olds, current capacity in the programme, and the ongoing workload for general practice.

‘However, assured PCN groupings could be commissioned where there is an assessed need to ensure coverage and/or equity of access.’

The letter said that networks that choose to deliver the COVID vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds ‘must consider taking on additional appropriately trained staff’ to support this cohort and continue to maintain their core areas of work caring for their populations.

The majority of appointments for vaccinations for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds will be made via the National Booking System, the letter added.

Change in vaccinations

NHS England said that PCNs would need to continue to identify and vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds who are at-risk, or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, in line with previous advice and guidance in the Green Book. But it said networks could deliver vaccines to healthy children where supply would otherwise be wasted, even if they had not been commissioned to provide that service.

The letter also highlighted a change in vaccinations for 12-year-olds in school year 7, which is those born after 31 August 2009, who should now preferably receive the 10mcg paediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The change also applies to at-risk children and for second doses in this age group, even in those who have received a 30mcg/adult first dose. NHS England said it was planning for the change to be implemented at the start of April, when PGDs for the paediatric vaccine would be available, but until then all 12-year-olds could continue to be vaccinated with the adult dose.

However, it added that if there was a 10mcg dose available on site and a prescriber was also available PCNs should vaccinate 12-year-olds in year 7 with the paediatric dose under a patient specific direction.

COVID vaccine

The NHS in England began vaccinating vulnerable children aged between 5 and 11 against COVID-19 at the end of January.

The JCVI has said that COVID-19 vaccinations for children should not 'displace' delivery of any other childhood vaccinations or other parts of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. It said the jab would protect a ‘very small number of children from serious illness and hospitalisation’ ahead of another potential wave of cases.

Children aged between 5 and 11 who are not in any clinical risk group will be offered two 10 mcg doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, 12 weeks apart.

Earlier this month the BMA demanded talks on a new 'fit-for-purpose' GP contract and an urgent injection of support for practices drowning in heavy workload as the profession delivered 'record-breaking volumes of appointments' last year.