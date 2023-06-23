PCNs are a 'failed project' that should be scrapped, warns BMA PCNs are a 'failed project' that should be scrapped - with all their resources moved into core GP practice funding, according to a BMA document that sets out contract demands from 2024 onwards. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up