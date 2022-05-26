PCNs should evolve into 'integrated neighbourhood teams', says Fuller review

'Next steps for integrating primary care', an NHS England-commissioned review by Dr Claire Fuller, a GP and chief executive designate of the Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care System (ICS), sets out reforms that could shape the next stage of PCN development.

Dr Fuller says 'integrated neighbourhood "teams of teams" need to evolve from PCNs' - with these revamped networks 'rooted in a sense of shared ownership for improving the health and wellbeing of the population'.

The review sets out demands for additional support for PCNs alongside proposals to reshape how the groups work across their local areas.

Fuller report

The 'Fuller stocktake' calls for:

Full alignment of clinical and operational workforce from community health providers to neighbourhood footprints,

Availability of 'back office and transformation functions' to underpin PCN work, including support with HR, quality improvement, organisational development, data and analytics and finance,

A shared, system-wide approach to estates, including NHS trust participation in system estates reviews, with organisations co-locating teams in neighbourhoods and places.

The review argues these changes will 'not only unlock improvements in patient care but will also help individual PCNs and teams better manage demand and capacity, building resilience and sustainability'.

Dr Fuller highlights intense pressure on general practice and growing patient dissatisfaction, warning that 'primary care teams are stretched beyond capacity, with staff morale at a record low' - and making clear that 'left as it is, primary care as we know it will become unsustainable in a relatively short period of time'.

She warns that for the proposed changes to work 'two significant cultural shifts' will be needed - a move towards a 'more psychosocial model of care that takes a more holistic approach to supporting the health and wellbeing of a community', along with 'realignment of the wider health and care system to a population-based approach – for example, aligning secondary care specialists to neighbourhood teams'.

Evolving PCNs

Dr Fuller said: 'As a GP, I know only too well the importance of supporting people - patients who come to my surgery might present with a medical condition but so often this is exacerbated by other factors; financial concerns, housing issues or poor air quality.

'Newly formed integrated neighbourhood teams, which should evolve from PCNs, are perfectly placed to bring together the right partners to tackle people’s overall health and wellbeing needs.

'I am proud that this review has the commitment from everyone working on the ground - all 42 ICS leaders who are committed to developing local health systems which meet the unique needs of their different populations - it is now for national organisations to offer them further support around workforce, data and estates.'

Responding to the report, RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said: 'Today's report is appropriately ambitious given the scale of the crisis in general practice. It shares a number of key aspirations with the college about the future of general practice, and how general practice fits within the new ICS structures and the wider NHS - and the college looks forward to working with partners to help make it a reality. It's reassuring that this report is GP-led and is the product of engagement with many frontline GPs and their teams, as well as with patients who use GP services.

Multidisciplinary teams

'The report outlines a direction of travel that the college has long advocated, with GPs providing system leadership, supported to work within integrated multi-disciplinary health and care teams to ensure patients receive appropriate and timely care for their health needs, and to provide continuity of care for those who need it most. There is also an important focus on improving the health of communities and on preventing illness.'

BMA England GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel said: 'It is positive to see this report recognise and champion the invaluable part that practices play in the health of their local areas, and why it is so vital that general practice is given a leading voice and role when it comes to overhauling health systems locally.

'Throughout the pandemic, practices seized the opportunity they were given through increased flexibility to quickly adapt for the better under the most difficult circumstances, and it’s particularly positive of both Dr Fuller and the accompanying King’s Fund analysis to recognise that this autonomy is far more valuable in improving outcomes for patients than top-down directives and micro-management.

'There is much to welcome in this report, but we cannot shy away from the challenges facing us. Just today we see figures revealing that we’ve lost the equivalent of almost 400 full-time, fully-qualified GPs in England in the last year, and we face sky-high demand as practices attempt to address a vast amount of unmet need in the community two years into a pandemic - often in completely inadequate surgery buildings.'