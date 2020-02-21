PCN spending rules relaxed in bid to boost ARRS recruitment

Under the GP contract deal unveiled earlier this month, NHS England increased the pool of allied healthcare staff PCNs could hire from April 2020 under the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) to 10 roles.

In a letter to primary care leaders and CCGs, director of primary care strategy and NHS contracts director at NHS England Ed Waller has revealed that PCNs will be allowed to recruit to these added roles early due to forecast underspends.

The move means that PCNs can now use unspent funding for 2019/20 to cover 100% of the cost of hiring not only the social prescribing link workers and clinical pharmacist roles included in this year's ARRS, but also physios, physician associates, pharmacy technicians, health and wellbeing coaches, care co-ordinators, occupational therapists, dietitians and podiatrists.

NHS England had originally said that funding to support the recruitment of this wider range of staff would be available from April 2020.

Increased flexibility

Mr Waller said the increased flexibility would 'provide impetus for PCNs to move forward swiftly to recruit additional staff' and ensure that networks were drawing down on their full recruitment entitlements.

He added: ‘We are aware that some commissioners are forecasting an underspend on their ARRS funding, even after having considered use of a local scheme to share unused financial entitlements across the PCNs in the area.

‘NHS England encourages commissioners to use this unspent entitlement to enable PCNs to recruit now to any of the 10 roles which will be included in the ARRS from 1 April 2020.

‘Whilst we would not recommend using this flexibility to increase the rate of reimbursement for existing staff, commissioners are encouraged to reimburse any new appointments from 17 February at 100% of salary and employer "on-costs", up to the maximum reimbursable amounts for each role.’

GPonline reported earlier this month on PCN clinical directors warning that they had been unable to persuade CCGs to allow them to make use of unspent 'slippage' funding from the ARRS programme, amid fears the funding would be lost to networks.